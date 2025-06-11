Left Menu

Fake Certificate Racket Busted in Odisha's GDS Recruitment Scam

Five individuals were arrested in Bolangir, Odisha, for allegedly using fake documents to secure Gramin Dak Sevak jobs. The Crime Branch's investigation revealed a widespread racket supplying counterfeit certificates. Previously, 18 others had been arrested, bringing the total to 23.

In a significant development, five individuals were apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly submitting counterfeit documents to secure Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions in Odisha's Bolangir district.

The arrests were made by the Crime Branch following a complaint by Rajendra Kumar Pattnaik, the superintendent of post offices in the Bolangir division. Pattnaik alleged that 38 candidates had tendered fake educational certificates for recruitment as GDS.

The investigation uncovered a racket supplying forged certificates to job aspirants. Earlier, authorities had arrested 18 individuals, including the main accused, Abhijeet Kumar Bhakat, in connection with the case. The latest arrests increase the total count to 23.

