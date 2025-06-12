Jammu and Kashmir Police Crackdown: Arrests Highlight Criminal Network
The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested four alleged criminals linked to a recent firing incident. The accused attempted to threaten civilians and disrupt police proceedings. Public debates emerged after a video showed police using force. The arrests are seen as a significant breakthrough in investigating the criminal network.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-06-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 00:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a decisive action, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have reportedly resolved the recent firing case with the arrest of four suspected criminals.
A viral video captured three suspects being beaten by the public while heading to police custody. This sparked online debates over potential police excess.
Police narrate that the arrested individuals tried to disrupt judicial processes and intimidate civilians. Despite these threats, authorities managed to neutralize the situation, showcasing their commitment to law and order amidst challenging scenarios.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Police Encounters in Uttar Pradesh: Criminals Injured in Shootouts
Accidental Firing Incident Shakes West Delhi's Marble Market
Accidental Firing Incident Injures Sub-Inspector in Sultanpur
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Strategizes Socio-Economic Empowerment and Education Initiatives in Video Conference
Trump Witty Advice Over Viral Macron Video