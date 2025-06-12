Jammu and Kashmir Police Crackdown: Arrests Highlight Criminal Network

In a decisive action, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have reportedly resolved the recent firing case with the arrest of four suspected criminals.

A viral video captured three suspects being beaten by the public while heading to police custody. This sparked online debates over potential police excess.

Police narrate that the arrested individuals tried to disrupt judicial processes and intimidate civilians. Despite these threats, authorities managed to neutralize the situation, showcasing their commitment to law and order amidst challenging scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)