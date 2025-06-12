Tragic Discovery: Bodies of Hostages Recovered from Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced the recovery of two hostages' bodies from Gaza by the military and Shin Bet. Among them is Yair Yaakov. The other remains unidentified publicly. Currently, 53 hostages are still believed to be held in Gaza.
In a somber announcement on Wednesday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the bodies of two hostages were recovered from Gaza.
The retrieval operation involved the military and the domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet. Among the deceased was Yair Yaakov, while the other individual's identity has not been released.
The development comes amid ongoing efforts to locate and rescue 53 remaining hostages believed to be held in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
