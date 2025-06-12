Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Bodies of Hostages Recovered from Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced the recovery of two hostages' bodies from Gaza by the military and Shin Bet. Among them is Yair Yaakov. The other remains unidentified publicly. Currently, 53 hostages are still believed to be held in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 01:34 IST
Tragic Discovery: Bodies of Hostages Recovered from Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a somber announcement on Wednesday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the bodies of two hostages were recovered from Gaza.

The retrieval operation involved the military and the domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet. Among the deceased was Yair Yaakov, while the other individual's identity has not been released.

The development comes amid ongoing efforts to locate and rescue 53 remaining hostages believed to be held in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025