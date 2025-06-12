Three Nights of Chaos: Unrest and Riots in Northern Ireland
For three consecutive nights, Northern Ireland witnessed public disorder, particularly in Ballymena and Larne. Masked youths caused significant damage, leading to homes and vehicles being set ablaze. The unrest was triggered by the arrest of two teenagers accused of sexual assault, and police are probing racial motives behind vandalism.
Northern Ireland was gripped by public disorder for a third consecutive night, with Larne and Ballymena being the focal points of the chaos. Social media videos depicted the destruction, though their authenticity remains unverified by Reuters.
Hundreds of masked individuals clashed with police in Ballymena over the past two evenings, resulting in fires damaging homes and vehicles. Described as 'racist thuggery,' the unrest led to 32 officers sustaining injuries. On Wednesday, police vans formed a barricade as 200 onlookers gathered, witnessing minor confrontations as rocks were thrown and a police van was kicked.
Tensions ignited following the arrest of two 14-year-old boys over alleged sexual assault charges, which they denied in court. Interpreted in Romanian for the youths, these proceedings seemed to trigger the subsequent racially charged damages in Ballymena, currently under thorough investigation by the police.
