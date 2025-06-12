Trump Open to Extending Trade Deal Deadline Amid Global Negotiations

President Donald Trump has expressed a willingness to extend the July 8 deadline for concluding trade negotiations, although he is confident it won't be necessary. These discussions involve approximately 15 nations, among them South Korea, Japan, and the European Union.

In remarks made before a performance of 'Les Miserables' at the Kennedy Center, Trump explained that negotiations are progressing well. In addition to ongoing talks, the administration plans to dispatch letters in the coming weeks detailing the terms of proposed trade agreements to numerous other countries.

These countries will then have the option to accept or decline the terms of the trade deals, reflecting the United States' strategic approach to revising global trade relations and policies.

