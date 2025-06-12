Tensions Rise as US Military Expands Role in Border Immigration Control
In a significant policy shift, US troops are now detaining immigrants accused of trespassing in newly designated national defense zones along the southern US border. This move, part of a broader enforcement strategy by the Trump administration, has incited both legal challenges and public protests nationwide.
US troops have initiated detention procedures for immigrants accused of trespassing on newly designated national defense zones along the southern border, marking an unprecedented extension of military involvement in immigration enforcement.
Last week, US Army troops apprehended three immigrants crossing into a defense area near Santa Teresa, New Mexico. These detentions, part of a strategy under President Donald Trump's administration, resulted in the transfer of the immigrants to US Customs and Border Protection. Over 1,400 immigrants have faced charges for illegal entry into these militarized zones.
The move has sparked controversy, with defense attorneys contesting national security charges, leading to some dismissals by judges. The situation is further inflamed by public protests and increased National Guard deployments, raising tensions over US immigration policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
