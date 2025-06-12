Left Menu

Tensions Rise as U.S. Marines Deployed to Los Angeles

U.S. Marines are set to arrive in Los Angeles following President Trump's controversial order amid immigration raid protests. The decision has sparked nationwide debates about military deployment on U.S. soil. California officials, disputing the action's legality, have sought court intervention to halt the deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 08:40 IST
Tensions Rise as U.S. Marines Deployed to Los Angeles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's directive to deploy U.S. Marines to Los Angeles has intensified a nationwide debate about the use of military forces on American streets. The deployment, aimed at bolstering immigration raids, has been met with sharp criticism from California's leaders, particularly Governor Gavin Newsom, who argues the move escalates tensions unnecessarily.

As protests continue across multiple cities, ranging from Los Angeles to New York, the situation remains volatile. While largely peaceful, demonstrations have occasionally turned violent, prompting Trump to call in military support, a decision seen by many as authoritarian. In response, California has taken legal action, seeking to stop what they view as an illegal deployment of federal troops.

U.S. Marines, during their deployment, will operate under Title 10 authority but are instructed not to carry live ammunition. Federal authorities assert the troops' presence is crucial for protecting federal officers and property, yet California officials are challenging the deployment in court, with a hearing set to discuss a restraining order against the military intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025