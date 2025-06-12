Tensions Rise as U.S. Marines Deployed to Los Angeles
U.S. Marines are set to arrive in Los Angeles following President Trump's controversial order amid immigration raid protests. The decision has sparked nationwide debates about military deployment on U.S. soil. California officials, disputing the action's legality, have sought court intervention to halt the deployment.
President Donald Trump's directive to deploy U.S. Marines to Los Angeles has intensified a nationwide debate about the use of military forces on American streets. The deployment, aimed at bolstering immigration raids, has been met with sharp criticism from California's leaders, particularly Governor Gavin Newsom, who argues the move escalates tensions unnecessarily.
As protests continue across multiple cities, ranging from Los Angeles to New York, the situation remains volatile. While largely peaceful, demonstrations have occasionally turned violent, prompting Trump to call in military support, a decision seen by many as authoritarian. In response, California has taken legal action, seeking to stop what they view as an illegal deployment of federal troops.
U.S. Marines, during their deployment, will operate under Title 10 authority but are instructed not to carry live ammunition. Federal authorities assert the troops' presence is crucial for protecting federal officers and property, yet California officials are challenging the deployment in court, with a hearing set to discuss a restraining order against the military intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
