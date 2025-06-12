Left Menu

Immigration Protests Lead to Hundreds of Arrests in Los Angeles

Since Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department has arrested nearly 400 individuals during immigration protests. Most were arrested for failing to disperse upon police orders. There have been a few serious charges, including assault on officers and possession of dangerous weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-06-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 09:44 IST
Immigration Protests Lead to Hundreds of Arrests in Los Angeles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Los Angeles Police Department has reported nearly 400 arrests and detentions linked to immigration protests that have gripped the city since Saturday.

The majority of these arrests were due to protestors refusing to leave the area, contrary to police instructions. Senior officials highlighted a few severe charges, including assault against police officers and possession of weapons such as a Molotov cocktail and a firearm.

The protests have ignited debates about law enforcement's response to civil unrest and its implications on community relations.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025