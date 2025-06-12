Immigration Protests Lead to Hundreds of Arrests in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department has reported nearly 400 arrests and detentions linked to immigration protests that have gripped the city since Saturday.

The majority of these arrests were due to protestors refusing to leave the area, contrary to police instructions. Senior officials highlighted a few severe charges, including assault against police officers and possession of weapons such as a Molotov cocktail and a firearm.

The protests have ignited debates about law enforcement's response to civil unrest and its implications on community relations.