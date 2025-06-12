On Russia Day, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the United States' commitment to support aspiring Russians in their pursuit of a brighter future. This significant holiday marks Russia's 1990 declaration of sovereignty, a prelude to the eventual dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Rubio, in a statement issued by the State Department, confirmed America's readiness to engage constructively in efforts aimed at fostering peace amid the conflict with Ukraine. His remarks highlight the ongoing dedication of the U.S. in assisting Russian citizens during these challenging times.

Russia Day serves as a national commemoration, symbolizing the country's assertion of self-governance and a milestone in its modern history. As the United States extends its support, the celebration of this day reminds both nations of the enduring hope for a peaceful and cooperative future.

(With inputs from agencies.)