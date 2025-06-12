Left Menu

U.S. Affirms Support for Russian Aspirations on Russia Day

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasizes support for the Russian people's pursuit of a brighter future on Russia Day. He reiterates the U.S. commitment to engaging constructively in seeking peace amid the ongoing war with Ukraine. Russia Day commemorates the 1990 sovereignty declaration before the Soviet Union dissolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:13 IST
U.S. Affirms Support for Russian Aspirations on Russia Day
Marco Rubio

On Russia Day, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the United States' commitment to support aspiring Russians in their pursuit of a brighter future. This significant holiday marks Russia's 1990 declaration of sovereignty, a prelude to the eventual dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Rubio, in a statement issued by the State Department, confirmed America's readiness to engage constructively in efforts aimed at fostering peace amid the conflict with Ukraine. His remarks highlight the ongoing dedication of the U.S. in assisting Russian citizens during these challenging times.

Russia Day serves as a national commemoration, symbolizing the country's assertion of self-governance and a milestone in its modern history. As the United States extends its support, the celebration of this day reminds both nations of the enduring hope for a peaceful and cooperative future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025