Tragic Plant Incident: Two Workers Perish at Pharma Facility
In a tragic accident at a pharma company's effluent treatment plant, two workers died while another is critically injured. The incident occurred at SS Pharma in Anakapalli district. Authorities are investigating to determine the cause of the accident, awaiting reports from relevant agencies.
In the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, a tragic incident claimed the lives of two workers at a pharma company's effluent treatment plant in Anakapalli district. The accident unfolded around 1 am at the SS Pharma facility, according to local police authorities.
Vishnu Swaroop, Parawada's sub-divisional police officer, stated that three workers were initially hospitalized. Unfortunately, two of them succumbed to their injuries, while one remains in critical condition. Authorities received notification of the mishap around 3 am.
The exact cause of the accident is currently under investigation. Police are awaiting comprehensive reports from the Pollution Control Board and the inspector of factories to glean insights into what transpired. A formal case has been registered as part of the ongoing inquiry.
