Chandrababu Naidu Celebrates One Year of Progress in Andhra Pradesh

Marking the first anniversary of the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized ongoing welfare and development initiatives with public support. Key achievements include welfare schemes, job generation, and prioritizing irrigation projects. Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to executing the 'Annadata Sukhibava' program for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:57 IST
In a significant address on Thursday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu marked one year since the NDA government took office in Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted the importance of continued public support in rolling out further welfare and developmental initiatives.

Naidu emphasized the government's accomplishments, including implementing vital welfare schemes like pensions and Anna Canteens amidst financial challenges. The administration also prioritized attracting investments for job creation and procured 55 tonnes of paddy from farmers.

With a focus on agricultural welfare, Naidu announced plans to introduce 'Annadata Sukhibava,' providing Rs 20,000 yearly to farmers in June. He underscored the critical role of irrigation projects in ensuring water availability for all agricultural lands, and expressed gratitude for the public's support, looking forward to more success in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

