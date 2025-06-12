Left Menu

Ukrainian Strike Hits Russian Electronics Factory

The Ukrainian military announced that it targeted and struck the Rezonit electronics factory in the Moscow region, Russia. Explosions were recorded at the facility, which plays a crucial role in producing electronics for high-tech weaponry, as detailed in a Telegram post by the military.

Updated: 12-06-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 12:23 IST
The Ukrainian military reported on Thursday that it successfully targeted the Rezonit electronics factory located in Russia's Moscow region. The overnight operation resulted in reported explosions at the facility.

The Rezonit factory holds significant importance as it is involved in manufacturing electronics essential for high-tech weapons and equipment production.

This event was communicated through the military's post on the Telegram messaging app, marking a noteworthy development in the ongoing conflict.

