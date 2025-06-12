Left Menu

Clash and Control: Tensions in West Bengal's Maheshtala

Twenty-nine individuals were arrested following violent clashes between two groups in Maheshtala, West Bengal. The conflict, which erupted over a shop's setup, led to injuries and damage to property. The police have brought the situation under control, amidst political tensions and calls for central intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-06-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 12:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rapid escalation of conflict, Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas became the epicenter of unrest, with authorities arresting 29 people following violent clashes. The discord, centered around the establishment of a shop, saw the area transformed into a battleground on Wednesday.

The Rabindranagar Police Station, responsible for the affected area, confirmed that order has been restored after the turmoil that left several officers injured and vehicles damaged. In response, heavy police reinforcements were deployed, with three cases registered in connection to the altercation.

As tensions simmered, a political tussle emerged, with the BJP calling for central forces to intervene, while the TMC criticized the opposition for escalating a local issue. The district remains under strict monitoring to prevent further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

