Tragedy in Tuljapur: Teen's Suicide Sparks Investigation

A 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district allegedly committed suicide due to harassment by a distant relative. The police arrested the 20-year-old accused, Onkar Kamble, charging him with abetment of suicide and intimidation. The investigation led to charges against both Kamble and the victim's aunt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 12-06-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 13:39 IST
A teenage girl from Maharashtra's Dharashiv district allegedly took her own life after being harassed and threatened by a distant relative, leading to a serious investigation by local authorities.

The incident, which occurred on May 31, has put the spotlight on 20-year-old Onkar Kamble, who was subsequently arrested and charged with abetment of suicide and intimidation. The victim, residing in police quarters with her mother, fell prey to threats of defamation and violence.

The accused, claiming to be the 'don' of Tuljapur, brazenly approached the girl, threatening public humiliation unless she complied with his demands. The girl's mother discovered the tragedy on June 1, prompting the arrest of Kamble and pursuit of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

