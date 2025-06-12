Amit Shah's Historic Visit: Transforming UP Police Recruitment

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Lucknow on June 15 for a significant police appointment ceremony. This visit was announced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an event that celebrated the achievements of outstanding students.

Shah will serve as the chief guest for the occasion, where a notable 60,244 police personnel are set to receive their appointment letters. The recruitment drive is historic, with over 12,000 of the newly appointed officers being women, achieved in a single batch—a milestone compared to past figures from 1947 to 2017.

CM Adityanath highlighted this accomplishment as evidence of the government's dedication to transparent recruitment processes. He remarked that Uttar Pradesh is now setting benchmarks in governance and employment, showcasing strong willpower and commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)