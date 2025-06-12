Controversy Reignited: Thai Medical Council Upholds Suspension of Doctors in Thaksin Case
Thailand's medical council upheld the suspension of two doctors aiding Thaksin Shinawatra's hospital stay, a day before a Supreme Court case that could imprison him. Thaksin returned from exile in 2023 for power abuse charges but barely served jail time, sparking public outrage over his hospital privilege.
The Thai Medical Council has upheld its decision to suspend two doctors who played a role in allowing influential political figure Thaksin Shinawatra to serve his prison sentence in a hospital rather than in jail. The decision comes just a day before a crucial Supreme Court case that might result in Thaksin serving prison time.
Thaksin, the force behind Thailand's current government, returned from self-imposed exile in 2023. Upon his return, he was quickly transferred from prison to a hospital following complaints of chest problems, sparking widespread public dissent regarding his alleged illnesses and the leniency of his sentence.
The decision by the medical council could impact the Supreme Court case challenging the legality of Thaksin's hospital stay. His stay in a VIP hospital wing instead of prison has been a point of contention, causing further strain on his daughter's government amid economic and political pressures.
