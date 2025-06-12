Air India Crash Near Ahmedabad Sparks Outcry and Calls for Investigation
A tragic crash involving an Air India aircraft near Ahmedabad airport has resulted in numerous casualties. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee expressed grief and urged a thorough investigation into the incident. Rescue operations are underway, with calls for swift and effective relief efforts from the Gujarat government.
An Air India plane en route to London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, leading to several feared casualties. As emergency responders remain at the scene conducting rescue operations, deep concern arises over passenger safety.
Prominent TMC leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee conveyed his profound sorrow and called for an in-depth investigation to uncover the factors contributing to the tragedy. "My heartfelt condolences to the affected families," he expressed, urging government transparency.
The Trinamool Congress echoed Banerjee's sentiments, pressing the Gujarat government to implement swift and robust rescue strategies. The incident has cast a somber mood over the nation as the rescue efforts continue.
