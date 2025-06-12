Left Menu

Air India Crash Near Ahmedabad Sparks Outcry and Calls for Investigation

A tragic crash involving an Air India aircraft near Ahmedabad airport has resulted in numerous casualties. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee expressed grief and urged a thorough investigation into the incident. Rescue operations are underway, with calls for swift and effective relief efforts from the Gujarat government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:44 IST
Air India Crash Near Ahmedabad Sparks Outcry and Calls for Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India plane en route to London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, leading to several feared casualties. As emergency responders remain at the scene conducting rescue operations, deep concern arises over passenger safety.

Prominent TMC leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee conveyed his profound sorrow and called for an in-depth investigation to uncover the factors contributing to the tragedy. "My heartfelt condolences to the affected families," he expressed, urging government transparency.

The Trinamool Congress echoed Banerjee's sentiments, pressing the Gujarat government to implement swift and robust rescue strategies. The incident has cast a somber mood over the nation as the rescue efforts continue.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025