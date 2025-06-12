Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Fast-Tracking Bail Plea for Leena Paulose in Rs 200 Crore Case

The Supreme Court has rejected a plea by Leena Paulose for an expedited hearing of her bail application in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. The bail plea remains pending at the Delhi High Court, and the case involves complex money laundering activities tied to the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:55 IST
Supreme Court Denies Fast-Tracking Bail Plea for Leena Paulose in Rs 200 Crore Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has declined Leena Paulose's request to expedite the hearing of her bail plea related to a Rs 200 crore extortion case, involving her husband, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan noted that her application is already partially heard by the Delhi High Court and scheduled for further arguments on July 2, 2025. Thus, the special leave petition was dismissed.

Delhi Police accuses Chandrashekar and Paulose of using hawala routes and shell companies in a money laundering case linked to duping the wives of former Ranbaxy promoters of Rs 200 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025