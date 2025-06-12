Supreme Court Denies Fast-Tracking Bail Plea for Leena Paulose in Rs 200 Crore Case
The Supreme Court has rejected a plea by Leena Paulose for an expedited hearing of her bail application in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. The bail plea remains pending at the Delhi High Court, and the case involves complex money laundering activities tied to the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.
The Supreme Court has declined Leena Paulose's request to expedite the hearing of her bail plea related to a Rs 200 crore extortion case, involving her husband, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.
Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan noted that her application is already partially heard by the Delhi High Court and scheduled for further arguments on July 2, 2025. Thus, the special leave petition was dismissed.
Delhi Police accuses Chandrashekar and Paulose of using hawala routes and shell companies in a money laundering case linked to duping the wives of former Ranbaxy promoters of Rs 200 crore.
