Lokpal Seeks Top Talent for Corruption Inquiry Wing

The Lokpal has called for applications from experienced CBI and ED officers to join its inquiry wing on deputation. Positions include deputy director, investigation officers, and personal assistants. The initiative aligns with the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act of 2013. Applications are open until 60 days from the circular date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Lokpal of India is intensifying its anti-corruption efforts by inviting applications from officers with CBI and ED experience to form its inquiry wing. This team will be vital in probing offenses under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Specific roles include deputy directors and investigation officers, who will serve on a deputation basis, offering their expertise in various matters, including cyber and economic crimes. Eligible officers from various central and state bodies can apply, per a circular issued on June 10.

Promises of competitive pay and benefits are in place, with applications accepted until 60 days post-circular release. This marks a strategic move to enhance the Lokpal's functional capabilities since its formal inception in 2019.

