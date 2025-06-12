Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Iran Warns of Stronger Retaliation

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Chief warns that any Israeli aggression will be met with a 'more forceful and destructive' response than past actions. This statement follows warnings of a potential Israeli attack, amidst historical back-and-forth hostilities between these long-standing adversaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stern message to Israel, Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami asserted that any acts of Israeli aggression would be met with a retaliation stronger than any previous offensive. His declaration was made public through state media on Thursday.

The heightened rhetoric follows Tehran's claims of receiving an alert regarding a potential attack from Israel. Amidst these tensions, both nations have engaged in direct confrontations twice last year, signaling a growing host of hostilities.

As two of the Middle East's most entrenched adversaries, Iran's and Israel's actions remain under international scrutiny, with the potential for escalating conflict sparking global concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

