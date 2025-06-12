Escalating Tensions: Iran Warns of Stronger Retaliation

In a stern message to Israel, Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami asserted that any acts of Israeli aggression would be met with a retaliation stronger than any previous offensive. His declaration was made public through state media on Thursday.

The heightened rhetoric follows Tehran's claims of receiving an alert regarding a potential attack from Israel. Amidst these tensions, both nations have engaged in direct confrontations twice last year, signaling a growing host of hostilities.

As two of the Middle East's most entrenched adversaries, Iran's and Israel's actions remain under international scrutiny, with the potential for escalating conflict sparking global concern.

