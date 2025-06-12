Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Survives Assassination Attempt

Colombian Senator and potential presidential contender Miguel Uribe was critically injured in a shooting incident in Bogota on Saturday. According to the Santa Fe Foundation hospital's statement on Thursday, his condition is critical but stable.

Medical teams at the hospital are tirelessly working to mitigate the impact of the bullet wounds, following the attack, which has stirred unrest in political circles and the public alike.

As Uribe remains under intensive care, his condition continues to be closely monitored, with hopeful signs of recovery surfacing as the medical team provides updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)