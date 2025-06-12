Left Menu

US Embassy in Israel Imposes Travel Restrictions Amid Tensions

The US Embassy in Israel has restricted movement for its personnel due to rising regional tensions, possibly linked to Israel's alleged military plans against Iran. Citizens are advised to stay alert as the security environment remains volatile. Efforts for US-Iran negotiations continue as nuclear program concerns loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

The United States Embassy in Israel has issued a security alert, restricting movements of its employees and their families amid mounting regional tensions.

According to the embassy's statement, US personnel must remain within specific areas including Greater Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Be'er Sheva, amidst rumors of Israeli military plans against Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Citizens are advised to maintain heightened security awareness, as the situation is fluid. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue with a new round of US-Iran negotiations scheduled in Oman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

