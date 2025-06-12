US Embassy in Israel Imposes Travel Restrictions Amid Tensions

The United States Embassy in Israel has issued a security alert, restricting movements of its employees and their families amid mounting regional tensions.

According to the embassy's statement, US personnel must remain within specific areas including Greater Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Be'er Sheva, amidst rumors of Israeli military plans against Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Citizens are advised to maintain heightened security awareness, as the situation is fluid. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue with a new round of US-Iran negotiations scheduled in Oman.

