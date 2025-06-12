Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Kashmiri Separatist Shabir Shah in Terror Funding Case

The Delhi High Court rejected Shabir Ahmad Shah's bail plea in a terror funding case due to potential unlawful activities and witness influence. Shah, arrested in 2019 by NIA, faces serious charges related to secessionist activities in Kashmir. His appeal for house arrest was also denied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, citing concerns about potential unlawful activities and influence over witnesses in a terror funding case. Shah's arrest was made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in June 2019.

The court, led by Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, emphasized that India's Constitution, while guaranteeing freedom of speech and expression, imposes reasonable restrictions to prevent public disorder and incitement to offences.

Shah's plea for house arrest was also refused due to the gravity of the charges. Allegedly, Shah played a significant role in a conspiracy to fund and support secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The court took into account his involvement in 24 pending criminal cases connected to similar secession activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

