Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Kashmiri Separatist Shabir Shah in Terror Funding Case

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, citing concerns about potential unlawful activities and influence over witnesses in a terror funding case. Shah's arrest was made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in June 2019.

The court, led by Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, emphasized that India's Constitution, while guaranteeing freedom of speech and expression, imposes reasonable restrictions to prevent public disorder and incitement to offences.

Shah's plea for house arrest was also refused due to the gravity of the charges. Allegedly, Shah played a significant role in a conspiracy to fund and support secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The court took into account his involvement in 24 pending criminal cases connected to similar secession activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)