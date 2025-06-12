Tragedy in Meghalaya: Newlywed's Life Cut Short in Sinister Plot
Sonam Raghuvanshi has been accused of orchestrating her husband Raja's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, conspiring with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and hiring contract killers. The incident has shocked the Indore community and drawn nationwide attention. An investigation is ongoing, with the accused under police custody.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, the serene surroundings of Meghalaya became the backdrop for a chilling murder case that has sent ripples across the nation. Sonam Raghuvanshi, a 25-year-old newlywed, faces accusations of orchestrating the murder of her husband, Raja, during their honeymoon.
Alleged to have conspired alongside her lover, Raj Kushwaha, Sonam stands accused of hiring contract killers to execute the sinister plan. The crime, which unfolded just days after their wedding, has left an indelible mark on their Indore locality, drawing shock and condemnation from residents.
As the Special Investigation Team of the Meghalaya police delves into the case, the community waits with bated breath, hoping for justice. With all five suspects currently in custody, locals express their outrage and call for severe punishment, highlighting the case's nationwide impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder
From Honeymoon to Homicide: The Raja Raghuvanshi Case
Prime Suspect Sonam Raghuvanshi Captured in Alleged Contract Killing
Tragic Honeymoon: The Mystery Behind Raja Raghuvanshi's Death
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Key Suspects Brought to Shillong