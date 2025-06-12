Tragedy in Meghalaya: Newlywed's Life Cut Short in Sinister Plot

In a shocking turn of events, the serene surroundings of Meghalaya became the backdrop for a chilling murder case that has sent ripples across the nation. Sonam Raghuvanshi, a 25-year-old newlywed, faces accusations of orchestrating the murder of her husband, Raja, during their honeymoon.

Alleged to have conspired alongside her lover, Raj Kushwaha, Sonam stands accused of hiring contract killers to execute the sinister plan. The crime, which unfolded just days after their wedding, has left an indelible mark on their Indore locality, drawing shock and condemnation from residents.

As the Special Investigation Team of the Meghalaya police delves into the case, the community waits with bated breath, hoping for justice. With all five suspects currently in custody, locals express their outrage and call for severe punishment, highlighting the case's nationwide impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)