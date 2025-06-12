Left Menu

Tragedy in Meghalaya: Newlywed's Life Cut Short in Sinister Plot

Sonam Raghuvanshi has been accused of orchestrating her husband Raja's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, conspiring with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and hiring contract killers. The incident has shocked the Indore community and drawn nationwide attention. An investigation is ongoing, with the accused under police custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:54 IST
Tragedy in Meghalaya: Newlywed's Life Cut Short in Sinister Plot
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, the serene surroundings of Meghalaya became the backdrop for a chilling murder case that has sent ripples across the nation. Sonam Raghuvanshi, a 25-year-old newlywed, faces accusations of orchestrating the murder of her husband, Raja, during their honeymoon.

Alleged to have conspired alongside her lover, Raj Kushwaha, Sonam stands accused of hiring contract killers to execute the sinister plan. The crime, which unfolded just days after their wedding, has left an indelible mark on their Indore locality, drawing shock and condemnation from residents.

As the Special Investigation Team of the Meghalaya police delves into the case, the community waits with bated breath, hoping for justice. With all five suspects currently in custody, locals express their outrage and call for severe punishment, highlighting the case's nationwide impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025