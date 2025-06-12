Left Menu

Australia Boosts Pacific Surveillance Amid Rising Chinese Influence

Australia plans to enhance surveillance of Pacific Islands' waters with a $310 million investment, responding to China's increasing presence. This initiative includes funding aerial patrols and a new patrol boat for Fiji. The efforts aim to combat illegal fishing and monitor exclusive economic zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:43 IST
Australia is set to intensify its surveillance over the territorial waters of the Pacific Islands, allocating A$477 million ($310.72 million) for aerial patrols targeting illegal fishing fleets. This move comes as China plans to deploy its coast guard to the region, according to tender documents reviewed by Reuters.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will travel to Fiji following the Fijian government's recent approval of a maritime security agreement, which includes Australia financing a patrol boat for the Pacific nation. In a bid to curb illegal fishing, Australia will operate commercial aerial patrols, assisting Pacific Island countries in monitoring their vast exclusive economic zones.

Australian defence officials have refrained from commenting on the aerial patrol tender, and Pacific Minister Pat Conroy did not respond to inquiries. Meanwhile, China's coast guard is reportedly advancing efforts to inspect fishing boats in the Pacific, a move that may heighten tensions with Taiwanese fleets.

