Robert Vadra Clarifies ED Summons Amidst Political Allegations

Robert Vadra, spouse of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, asserts his readiness to comply with Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons related to a money laundering case involving alleged UK arms consultant, Sanjay Bhandari. Lawyers insist media claims of avoidance are baseless, and Vadra maintains he will attend after his daughter's graduation trip abroad.

Vadra's counsel, Suman Khaitan, emphasizes his client's adherence to ED demands, and says Vadra informed the agency of his flu diagnosis and subsequent COVID-19 test. Despite offers to participate virtually, ED required Vadra's physical presence, complicating proceedings.

The ED's inquiry into Vadra cites historical appearances and document submissions, dismissing accusations of non-cooperation. Vadra rebuffs allegations tied to political motives and denies ownership of alleged UK properties, maintaining transparency with law authorities amidst ongoing investigative actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)