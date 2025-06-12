Electoral Roll Controversy: ECI Rebuts Congress Allegations

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has refuted allegations from the Congress Party regarding electoral roll discrepancies in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls. The claims, raised post-results by Rahul Gandhi, suggest 'match-fixing'. However, the ECI reports that the Congress failed to raise significant concerns during the revision process.

The commission detailed that electoral rolls undergo annual revisions, as per the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, with rigorous verification by approximately one lakh Booth Level Officers across Maharashtra. The availability of draft rolls to political parties ensures transparency in the electoral process.

Highlighting the process's openness, the ECI stated that incremental elector additions involved 1.38 crore new registrations between 2019 and 2024. The Congress's lack of substantial objections during revisions undermines its post-poll allegations, with full electoral roll data remaining accessible online for public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)