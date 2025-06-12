Kennedy's Vaccine Adviser Controversy: The Gardasil Debate

Martin Kulldorff, a newly appointed member of the U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, is facing scrutiny due to his role as an expert witness in litigation against the Gardasil vaccine produced by Merck.

Appointed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Kulldorff has been involved in several legal cases criticizing the vaccine's safety, and has been compensated handsomely for his expertise.

His past work may necessitate CDC waivers to avoid conflicts of interest as a committee member responsible for vaccine recommendations.