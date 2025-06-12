India Stands Firm: No Talks with Pakistan Amid Ongoing Terror Threats
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar emphasized that India will not engage with Pakistan until terrorism from the neighboring country ceases. He addressed the achievements of the Modi government, particularly in security, and criticized any attempts of third-party mediation, highlighting significant reductions in Naxalism.
- Country:
- India
India remains resolute in its stance against initiating dialogue with Pakistan as long as terrorism continues to originate from its neighbor, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asserted on Thursday. This declaration coincides with the completion of 11 years under Modi's leadership, reflecting the government's enduring focus on national security.
Khattar reiterated India's firm position that terrorism and talks cannot coexist. He refuted any third-party mediation claims, specifically responding to US President Donald Trump's comments regarding conflict resolution. The minister stated unequivocally that India's issues with Pakistan are to be dealt with bilaterally.
Highlighting the Modi administration's achievements, Khattar noted the significant reduction in Naxal-affected districts and the control over terrorism in regions like Jammu and Kashmir. He commended the people of J&K for their unity against terror post the Pahalgam attack and hailed the revocation of Article 370 as a milestone for India's integration efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Pakistan
- terrorism
- Modi
- Khattar
- security
- Naxalism
- Article 370
- Jammu Kashmir
- Trump
ALSO READ
Asia's Defense Boom: Industrial Partnerships Key in Evolving Security Landscape
Surveillance Showdown: India’s New CCTV Security Rules
Bridging Differences: TMC's Banerjee Stresses Unity on National Security
Ongoing Dialogues: Statehood, Tourism, and Security in Jammu & Kashmir
Manipur Administration Refutes Security Downgrade Claims for Ex-CM N. Biren Singh