Teen Caught in Russia's Hybrid War: A Crypto-Driven Tale

A Canadian teenager, Laken Pavan, became entangled in Russia's hybrid warfare strategy, blending espionage with financial incentives. The FSB recruited Pavan while he was in Russian-occupied Donetsk.

Stranded without money in Europe, Pavan relied on bitcoin transactions from a mysterious FSB handler known only as 'Slon' to fund his travels. His covert activities concluded with an arrest in Poland, where he confessed to working with Russian intelligence.

This case, amidst increased Russian recruiting of youth, showcases a broader issue of utilizing young, untrained individuals for espionage and sabotage. Despite his youth and confession, Pavan's sentence in Poland reflects the seriousness of his actions.

