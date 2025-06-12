Italy Dismisses Imminent Israeli Strike on Iran

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced on Thursday that there are no current signs of an imminent Israeli attack on Iran. This statement, made at a joint press conference with German counterpart Johann Wadephul, seeks to alleviate mounting tensions surrounding the possibility of military action against Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently expressed concerns over Middle Eastern security, hinting at troop movements and reiterating the U.S. stance against Iran's nuclear ambitions. However, Tajani emphasized that beyond American actions, no immediate threat looms over the region.

Both Italy and Germany underlined their strong opposition to Iran acquiring nuclear weapons. Wadephul made clear that Germany would not passively observe any nuclear escalation, joining Italy in advocating for diplomatic resolutions and regional stability.

