Left Menu

Italy Dismisses Imminent Israeli Strike on Iran

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has stated that there is no immediate indication of an Israeli attack on Iran. Speaking alongside his German counterpart, both countries emphasized the importance of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Despite U.S. concerns over regional safety, Italy plans no personnel reductions in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:57 IST
Italy Dismisses Imminent Israeli Strike on Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced on Thursday that there are no current signs of an imminent Israeli attack on Iran. This statement, made at a joint press conference with German counterpart Johann Wadephul, seeks to alleviate mounting tensions surrounding the possibility of military action against Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently expressed concerns over Middle Eastern security, hinting at troop movements and reiterating the U.S. stance against Iran's nuclear ambitions. However, Tajani emphasized that beyond American actions, no immediate threat looms over the region.

Both Italy and Germany underlined their strong opposition to Iran acquiring nuclear weapons. Wadephul made clear that Germany would not passively observe any nuclear escalation, joining Italy in advocating for diplomatic resolutions and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025