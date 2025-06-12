Injustice at Night: Octogenarian Woman Assaulted
An 80-year-old woman living alone in her house was allegedly raped by an unknown assailant. The crime occurred around midnight, with the elderly victim informing her neighbor about the incident the following morning. Law enforcement has registered the case and initiated a thorough investigation.
An octogenarian woman living independently became the victim of a heinous crime when she was allegedly raped by an unidentified assailant in her own home, the police reported on Thursday.
The 80-year-old, who resides alone, experienced this traumatic ordeal in the dead of night on Wednesday, as corroborated by a complaint from her concerned neighbor.
The Yacharam police department has formally registered a case and has begun an investigation into the grievous incident, offering medical examination and awaiting further developments.
