Left Menu

Injustice at Night: Octogenarian Woman Assaulted

An 80-year-old woman living alone in her house was allegedly raped by an unknown assailant. The crime occurred around midnight, with the elderly victim informing her neighbor about the incident the following morning. Law enforcement has registered the case and initiated a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:21 IST
Injustice at Night: Octogenarian Woman Assaulted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An octogenarian woman living independently became the victim of a heinous crime when she was allegedly raped by an unidentified assailant in her own home, the police reported on Thursday.

The 80-year-old, who resides alone, experienced this traumatic ordeal in the dead of night on Wednesday, as corroborated by a complaint from her concerned neighbor.

The Yacharam police department has formally registered a case and has begun an investigation into the grievous incident, offering medical examination and awaiting further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025