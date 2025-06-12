Injustice at Night: Octogenarian Woman Assaulted

An octogenarian woman living independently became the victim of a heinous crime when she was allegedly raped by an unidentified assailant in her own home, the police reported on Thursday.

The 80-year-old, who resides alone, experienced this traumatic ordeal in the dead of night on Wednesday, as corroborated by a complaint from her concerned neighbor.

The Yacharam police department has formally registered a case and has begun an investigation into the grievous incident, offering medical examination and awaiting further developments.

