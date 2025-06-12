NIA Intensifies Crackdown on Babbar Khalsa International Across Punjab and Haryana
The National Investigation Agency conducted extensive searches in Punjab and Haryana, targeting Babbar Khalsa International, linked to a January 2025 grenade attack in Amritsar. Incriminated materials were seized, highlighting BKI’s conspiracy involving overseas associates to execute terror acts in India.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its crackdown on the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) on Thursday, conducting thorough searches at multiple locations across Punjab and Haryana. The targeted operations relate to the January 2025 grenade attack at a police post in Amritsar, which was allegedly executed by BKI operatives.
The NIA confirmed raids in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Kapurthala, Rupnagar, and Haryana's Sirsa, uncovering crucial evidence such as digital devices and documents linked to the terror plot. These materials are believed to offer deeper insights into the operational network and conspiracy orchestrated by BKI in collaboration with international associates, including those based in Pakistan.
The investigation reveals that BKI planned large-scale terror acts in India, facilitated by recruiting and training domestic operatives and acquiring funding from overseas. The NIA has also spotlighted ongoing efforts to bring absconding suspects to justice, highlighting the arrest of one key suspect while others remain at large.
