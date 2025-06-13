Left Menu

Refuge and Resilience: A Family's Journey Amidst Conflict

In the regional capital of Sumy, North Ukraine, Margaryta Husakova, a mother of eight, reflects on her uncertain future after losing family members in a Russian drone attack. As Russian troops advance, the threat looms closer, increasing the challenges for displaced families seeking safety and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 00:10 IST
Refuge and Resilience: A Family's Journey Amidst Conflict

Margaryta Husakova, with her arm immobilized by an orthopedic device, sat nervously smoking on the staircase of a refugee shelter in Sumy, struggling to envision a future marred by loss and displacement.

In May, tragedy struck when Husakova lost her mother, sister, and uncle in a Russian drone strike near Bilopillia, west of Sumy. Despite talks of peace, the war approaches Sumy, a city of 250,000 near the Russian border, forcing Husakova and her family to flee their native Bilopillia as it becomes a target for Russian forces.

With Sumy now under threat, Vyacheslav, Husakova's father, voices urgent concern for their children's safety as Russian troops steadily advance. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his latest address, assured that Ukrainian forces are making progress in pushing back the invaders, though no specifics were provided.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025