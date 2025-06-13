Left Menu

Cross-Border Tensions: Pakistan's Record and Global Relations

The Ministry of External Affairs of India expressed concerns over Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism, highlighting the Pahalgam attack as a recent example. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed relations between Pakistan, India, and the US, emphasizing the complexity of international ties amid terrorism allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 01:09 IST
  • India

India has reiterated its stance on Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism, with the Pahalgam attack being cited as a recent instance. The Ministry of External Affairs underscored Pakistan's 'clear' record on terrorism during a media briefing.

MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, responded to comments by a US general on Washington's relations with India and Pakistan. General Michael Kurilla of CENTCOM highlighted the importance of maintaining separate but balanced relationships with both countries.

The briefing also touched upon other regional matters, including India-Bangladesh relations and the situation in West Asia, with India ensuring the safety and security of its diaspora.

(With inputs from agencies.)

