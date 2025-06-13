Cross-Border Tensions: Pakistan's Record and Global Relations
The Ministry of External Affairs of India expressed concerns over Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism, highlighting the Pahalgam attack as a recent example. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed relations between Pakistan, India, and the US, emphasizing the complexity of international ties amid terrorism allegations.
- Country:
- India
India has reiterated its stance on Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism, with the Pahalgam attack being cited as a recent instance. The Ministry of External Affairs underscored Pakistan's 'clear' record on terrorism during a media briefing.
MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, responded to comments by a US general on Washington's relations with India and Pakistan. General Michael Kurilla of CENTCOM highlighted the importance of maintaining separate but balanced relationships with both countries.
The briefing also touched upon other regional matters, including India-Bangladesh relations and the situation in West Asia, with India ensuring the safety and security of its diaspora.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- India
- Terrorism
- Pahalgam attack
- Cross-border
- USA
- CENTCOM
- Relations
- Osama bin Laden
- MEA
ALSO READ
China's Space Epoch Pioneers Reusable Rocket Technology
We destroyed cross-border terror infrastructure, which Pakistan never thought of: PM Modi on Operation Sindoor.
India's Diplomatic Push Against Cross-Border Terrorism in Saudi Arabia
Political Heat Rises: Accusations and Investigations in Assam
Jai Hind Sabha: Congress Honors Armed Forces Amidst Political Accusations