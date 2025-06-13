Cross-Border Tensions: Pakistan's Record and Global Relations

India has reiterated its stance on Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism, with the Pahalgam attack being cited as a recent instance. The Ministry of External Affairs underscored Pakistan's 'clear' record on terrorism during a media briefing.

MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, responded to comments by a US general on Washington's relations with India and Pakistan. General Michael Kurilla of CENTCOM highlighted the importance of maintaining separate but balanced relationships with both countries.

The briefing also touched upon other regional matters, including India-Bangladesh relations and the situation in West Asia, with India ensuring the safety and security of its diaspora.

(With inputs from agencies.)