Tensions Escalate as Iran Expands Nuclear Program Amid UN Censure

In a bold move, Iran declared it will activate a third nuclear enrichment facility, immediately following its censure by the UN's atomic watchdog for noncompliance with nuclear obligations.

As Iran defies international pressure, the US warns of potential military action if negotiations fail. Amid escalating tensions, nonessential US diplomats are being evacuated from the Gulf region.

The international community remains concerned over Iran's intentions, as uranium traces suggest the existence of a secret weapons program. Talks between the US and Iran are expected to resume, but the outcome remains uncertain.

