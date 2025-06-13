Federal Tensions Erupt: DHS Secretary's LA Visit Sparks Chaos

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's press conference in Los Angeles descended into chaos when Democratic Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed and arrested. The dramatic scene occurred amid ongoing protests against federal immigration raids ordered by the Trump administration.

Padilla's office released video showing the senator identifying himself before being handcuffed. Noem later stated that Padilla's identity was not clear during the scuffle. The incident has intensified criticism of the federal response to the protests, which continue to be largely peaceful but marked by instances of violence.

California is now seeking a federal court order to restrict the National Guard and Marines' role, questioning the legality of their involvement in immigration raids. With over 1,500 arrests reported, the state's lawsuit aims to defend against what it sees as federal overreach into local governance.