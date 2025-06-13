Global Call for Ceasefire Amid Gaza Conflict

The United Nations General Assembly has overwhelmingly called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict, following a U.S. veto of a similar resolution in the Security Council. The resolution urges the release of hostages held by Hamas and demands the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Garnering 149 votes in favor, the resolution condemns the use of starvation as a warfare method and the unlawful denial of humanitarian access. Despite the vote's non-binding nature, it reflects the international community's stance amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

As tensions continue, U.N. and international efforts have aimed to address the crisis, with an upcoming two-state solution conference to further discuss resolutions. However, the U.S. has urged countries not to participate, raising questions about the future of peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)