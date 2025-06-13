Left Menu

South Korea and Indonesia Redefine KF-21 Fighter Jet Collaboration

South Korea and Indonesia have renegotiated Indonesia's financial commitment in the development of the KF-21 fighter jet. The contribution has been reduced from 1.6 trillion won to 600 billion won. Although the agreement is set, further discussions on payment and technology transfer specifics are required.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-06-2025 07:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 07:35 IST
South Korea and Indonesia Redefine KF-21 Fighter Jet Collaboration
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea and Indonesia have reached a significant agreement, cutting Indonesia's financial commitment in the KF-21 fighter jet project to 600 billion won ($439 million). This change was announced by South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) on Friday.

Originally, the two countries had collaborated over a decade ago, in a joint project valued at 8.1 trillion won, with Indonesia pledging to cover approximately 1.6 trillion won. The renegotiation sees Jakarta's financial obligation reduced significantly while the countries continue to iron out details regarding payment deadlines and technology transfer.

Indonesia's defense ministry has indicated it is processing the payment of the revised amount. DAPA expects that, once the contributions are settled, the cooperation between the two nations will regain momentum. Further discussions are necessary to finalize the terms, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025