High-Stakes Meeting: U.S. Response to Israeli Strikes on Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a National Security Council meeting after Israeli strikes on Iran heightened Middle East tensions. While Israel maintains its strikes were independent, the U.S. distances itself from involvement. Ongoing U.S.-Iran talks, amid security warnings, face uncertainty post-strikes.
In a response to escalating tensions following Israeli military strikes on Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump will participate in a National Security Council meeting Friday morning, the White House announced late Thursday. Israel's operations targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure have raised alarms across the Middle East.
Israel declared the strikes as a long-term effort to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The Trump administration emphasized its non-involvement in these actions, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirming a focus on safeguarding American personnel in the region.
As diplomatic discussions between the U.S. and Iran face potential postponement, the security landscape remains volatile. The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert, indicating possible travel restrictions for American government staff and their families.
