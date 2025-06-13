Left Menu

High-Stakes Meeting: U.S. Response to Israeli Strikes on Iran

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 09:13 IST
In a response to escalating tensions following Israeli military strikes on Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump will participate in a National Security Council meeting Friday morning, the White House announced late Thursday. Israel's operations targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure have raised alarms across the Middle East.

Israel declared the strikes as a long-term effort to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The Trump administration emphasized its non-involvement in these actions, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirming a focus on safeguarding American personnel in the region.

As diplomatic discussions between the U.S. and Iran face potential postponement, the security landscape remains volatile. The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert, indicating possible travel restrictions for American government staff and their families.

