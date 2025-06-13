Left Menu

Clash Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions: Israel Launches Strikes

Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear targets to prevent Tehran's development of atomic weapons, labeling it a historic move. The operation targets nuclear scientists and missile sites, in turn prompting global reactions. Iran insists its nuclear work is peaceful. Escalating tension raises international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 09:32 IST
Clash Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions: Israel Launches Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation in the Middle East, Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities early Friday, targeting what it claims are atomic weapons development sites. This move comes as a part of Israel's intensified effort to disrupt Iran's alleged nuclear ambitions.

Describing it as a 'decisive moment', Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that the country is also aiming at Iranian scientists tied to nuclear bomb development, as well as missile factories. Iran maintains that its nuclear activities are peaceful. Anticipating retaliation, Israel has declared a state of emergency.

International reactions were swift. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized on America not being involved in the strikes and warned Iran against targeting U.S. interests. Meanwhile, leaders from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the UN urged restraint and highlighted the risks of further military escalation. The situation remains tense as regional and global powers call for diplomatic solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025