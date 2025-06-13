Clash Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions: Israel Launches Strikes

In a significant escalation in the Middle East, Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities early Friday, targeting what it claims are atomic weapons development sites. This move comes as a part of Israel's intensified effort to disrupt Iran's alleged nuclear ambitions.

Describing it as a 'decisive moment', Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that the country is also aiming at Iranian scientists tied to nuclear bomb development, as well as missile factories. Iran maintains that its nuclear activities are peaceful. Anticipating retaliation, Israel has declared a state of emergency.

International reactions were swift. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized on America not being involved in the strikes and warned Iran against targeting U.S. interests. Meanwhile, leaders from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the UN urged restraint and highlighted the risks of further military escalation. The situation remains tense as regional and global powers call for diplomatic solutions.

