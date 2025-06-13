Court Halts Trump's National Guard Deployment Amidst LA Protests

In a significant development, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily blocked a federal order by President Donald Trump deploying National Guard troops to assist with immigration raids in Los Angeles. This follows protests in the city opposing these raids. The case will be reviewed on June 17.

California Governor Gavin Newsom welcomed the earlier ruling by Judge Charles Breyer, who declared the deployment illegal under the Tenth Amendment, exceeding Trump's authority. The ruling focused only on National Guard troops, leaving aside the Marines who have yet to engage in the streets.

The White House decried the judge's decision as unprecedented, asserting federal officials' safety was at risk. Meanwhile, California's legal challenge sought to prevent the Guard's use in potentially escalating raids, leading to intensified protests spreading nationwide.

