Rising Tensions: Israel's Strategic Strikes on Iran

In an escalating move, Israel conducted strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories, and military figures on Friday. Code-named 'Operation Rising Lion,' the offensive is described as a prolonged effort to curb Tehran's nuclear capabilities.

Iranian media cited explosions at several sites, including Natanz, the main uranium enrichment facility. Israel declared a state of emergency, anticipating retaliatory attacks. Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed their commander was killed in one of the attacks.

The operation has global reverberations, with the U.S. distancing itself from involvement despite Israeli coordination, while the region remains on high alert for potential escalations.

(With inputs from agencies.)