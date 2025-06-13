Left Menu

Odisha Internet Suspension: Efforts to Maintain Peace After Fatal Clash

The Odisha government extended the suspension of internet services in Bhadrak district following a fatal clash over cattle smuggling. Internet services are halted to prevent misinformation and ensure peace. Authorities have arrested 12 individuals, including the main suspect, and announced a compensation package for the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:58 IST
The Odisha government has prolonged the suspension of internet services in Bhadrak district until 6 pm on Friday. This extension comes in response to a deadly clash over cattle smuggling that occurred earlier this month.

Internet services remain restricted in Bhadrak, Tihidi, and Dhamnagar blocks, along with Bhadrak Municipality and Dhamnagar NAC areas, following the death of Santosh Parida due to injurious altercation. Authorities aim to curtail misinformation and maintain order in these localities.

Police have arrested 12 suspects linked to the incident, urging the public to stay calm and not engage with misleading social media posts. Meanwhile, a compensation package including financial aid and employment for the victim's family has been declared by the Chief Minister.

