Turkey Condemns Israeli Air Strike on Iran: A Call for Diplomacy

Turkey denounced Israel's air strike on Iran, describing it as a provocative action that breaches international law and escalates regional tensions. The Turkish Foreign Ministry criticized Israel's approach, urging it to cease aggressive actions and favor diplomatic solutions to prevent further conflicts.

In a strong statement, Turkey has condemned Israel's recent air strike on Iran, describing the act as a serious provocation that violates international law and risks escalating tensions in the Middle East.

According to Turkey's Foreign Ministry, the attack demonstrates Israel's unwillingness to resolve disputes through diplomatic avenues.

The ministry further urged Israel to stop its aggressive maneuvers that could potentially lead to more severe conflicts in the already volatile region.

