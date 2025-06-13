Left Menu

France Urges Restraint Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

France has urged restraint following an Israeli strike on Iran while affirming Israel's right to self-defense. The French government reiterated concerns about Iran's nuclear program and called for stability in the region, prioritizing the security of its citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In the wake of an Israeli strike on Iran, France has issued a call for restraint, emphasizing the importance of regional stability. The French government upheld Israel's right to self-defense while reiterating its long-standing concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, speaking on the social media platform X, highlighted Paris' priority of ensuring citizen safety, urging all parties involved to avoid actions that could escalate the situation.

This call for caution comes amidst a backdrop of tense discussions surrounding Iran's nuclear program, with France supporting the recent resolution adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

(With inputs from agencies.)

