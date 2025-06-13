Left Menu

China Criticizes G7 Amid Rising Trade Tensions

China has advised the G7 to avoid 'manipulating' issues concerning its economy for personal gain following criticisms of Beijing's trade practices. The warning comes as China faces growing trade tensions with both the United States and members of the G7, who have accused China of unfair business practices.

Amid escalating trade tensions with the United States and within the G7 bloc, China has issued a stern warning to the Group of Seven advanced economies. The Chinese government advised the G7 to refrain from 'manipulating' matters related to China's economy for their own benefit. This follows previous criticisms from the group accusing Beijing of engaging in unfair business practices.

Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, addressed these accusations ahead of the upcoming three-day G7 summit in Canada. Lin condemned the group's perceived Cold War mentality and called for an end to interference in other nations' domestic affairs, including those relating to China.

Recent tensions were further fueled by a G7 communique after its 2024 summit in Italy, which referenced China over 20 times, highlighting a need to protect G7 companies and warning against Chinese financial collaborations aiding Russia. China was also unsettled by the participation of non-member countries like India and Brazil in a previous G7 event.

