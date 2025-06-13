China Urges De-escalation Amid Israeli-Iran Conflict

Amid increasing tension between Israel and Iran, China has expressed profound concern over recent Israeli military operations against Iran. The Chinese Foreign Ministry, through spokesperson Lin Jian, has called for urgent de-escalation to ensure regional peace. Beijing opposes any actions compromising Iran's sovereignty and security.

Israel has launched extensive attacks on Iranian targets, claiming to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions. Tehran has vowed severe retaliation while Israel reported attempts to intercept a significant number of drones directed at its territory. Beijing and Tehran maintain a strategic relationship, with China bolstering its energy security via Iranian oil.

Responding to these developments, Chinese embassies in Israel and Iran have issued warnings to citizens about the deteriorating security conditions. The embassy in Tel Aviv advised precautions against potential aerial threats, reflecting the complex situation on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)