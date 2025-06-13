Tensions Rise: Israel's Unprovoked Strikes on Iran Condemned

In a forceful statement on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel for its strikes on Iran, calling them unprovoked and a breach of the United Nations charter. The statement highlighted the attacks on a sovereign UN member state's cities and nuclear infrastructure as categorically unacceptable.

Israel justified its actions by claiming it targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories, and military commanders to thwart Tehran's efforts to develop a nuclear weapon. The operation marks a significant escalation in regional tensions and global geopolitical stress.

The fallout from these strikes is expected to complicate international diplomatic efforts and could potentially lead to further instability in the region, drawing widespread concern from various global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)