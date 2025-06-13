Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Israel's Unprovoked Strikes on Iran Condemned

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned Israeli strikes on Iran, labeling them unprovoked and in violation of the UN charter. Israel targeted Iran's nuclear facilities and military infrastructure, aiming to hinder Tehran's nuclear weapon development. Tensions surrounding the strikes have exacerbated international relations and drawn significant global attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:05 IST
Tensions Rise: Israel's Unprovoked Strikes on Iran Condemned
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a forceful statement on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel for its strikes on Iran, calling them unprovoked and a breach of the United Nations charter. The statement highlighted the attacks on a sovereign UN member state's cities and nuclear infrastructure as categorically unacceptable.

Israel justified its actions by claiming it targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories, and military commanders to thwart Tehran's efforts to develop a nuclear weapon. The operation marks a significant escalation in regional tensions and global geopolitical stress.

The fallout from these strikes is expected to complicate international diplomatic efforts and could potentially lead to further instability in the region, drawing widespread concern from various global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025