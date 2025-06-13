Tragic Electrocution at Tent Site in Narsinghpur

In a tragic incident on Friday, three workers lost their lives after being electrocuted during a tent setup operation in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district. The accident occurred when an iron ladder-cum-platform inadvertently contacted a high voltage powerline.

The calamity unfolded in Gadarwara town at approximately 10.30 am, according to local authorities. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Bhuria confirmed that the victims, identified as Piyush (26), Rajesh Pali (32), and Puran Jatav (36), died instantly.

Meanwhile, two of the injured workers are receiving treatment in Gadarwara, while another was transferred to the Narsinghpur district hospital. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed his condolences and announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each deceased's family and Rs 50,000 for the injured.