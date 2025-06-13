Tragic Electrocution at Tent Site in Narsinghpur
Three workers died and three others were injured when an iron ladder-cum-platform touched a high voltage powerline during tent setup in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh. The incident claimed the lives of Piyush, Rajesh Pali, and Puran Jatav. The Chief Minister announced compensation for victims' families and injured workers.
In a tragic incident on Friday, three workers lost their lives after being electrocuted during a tent setup operation in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district. The accident occurred when an iron ladder-cum-platform inadvertently contacted a high voltage powerline.
The calamity unfolded in Gadarwara town at approximately 10.30 am, according to local authorities. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Bhuria confirmed that the victims, identified as Piyush (26), Rajesh Pali (32), and Puran Jatav (36), died instantly.
Meanwhile, two of the injured workers are receiving treatment in Gadarwara, while another was transferred to the Narsinghpur district hospital. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed his condolences and announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each deceased's family and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
